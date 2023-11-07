All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 4, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Glenwood Regional Medical Center in reference to a sex offense. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a witness and were advised that the witness attended a baby shower for a family member and observed questionable behavior between the victim and 24-year-old Kenneth Dalton Thurston.

According to court documents, deputies were advised that the 14-year-old victim and Thurston were sitting next to each other on the couch at the baby shower event. The witness then noticed the victim allegedly following Thurston around.

Thurston allegedly invited the victim to look at a vehicle outside. After two minutes passed, the witness allegedly found the victim and Thurston in the backseat of the vehicle.

According to court documents, the victim was allegedly invited to the truck by Thurston and he mentioned, “Don’t worry, the windows are tinted.” The victim reportedly told him no; however, Thurston allegedly performed oral sex on the victim, and the two engaged in sexual intercourse. Thurston stopped after the victim advised that the witness was coming to the vehicle.

Thurston was arrested and charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. As of November 7, 2023, he has been released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.