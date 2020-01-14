Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana man accused of detonating explosive to extort $10K

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
Cash_71417

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was arrested and accused of detonating a pipe bomb in an attempt to scare and extort a pay-day loan business for $10,000.

A Department of Justice press release said Daniel Dewayne Aikens, 37, was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with extortion.

According to a criminal complaint, Aikens told an employee of PayDay Today that he lost a set of keys on Jan. 2. While the employee was in the parking lot looking for the keys, a device exploded in a trash can near the building, the release said.

Aikens told the employee he caused the explosion and demanded $10,000 in cash, the release said.

“The defendant is charged with trying to extort money from his victims by using an explosive device,” United States Attorney David Joseph said.

Aikens was arrested on Jan. 6 and is currently in custody pending a hearing on Jan. 17. Aikens was a commissioned officer in the Louisiana National Guard and was subsequently discharged.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. It’s unclear whether Aikens has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Foggy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Areas of fog. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Foggy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Foggy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories