All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 23, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was called to a disturbance on Desiard Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim and they mentioned that Tona “T.J.” Jones allegedly forced himself onto her, attempting to make her have sexual intercourse with him.

According to court documents, the victim advised that she was at Jones’s residence on February 22, 2023, to hang out and Jones allegedly consumed alcoholic beverages throughout the night. The victim went on to mention that the two fell asleep and slept in different rooms.

On the morning of February 23, 2023, at approximately 8:30 AM, Jones allegedly climbed on top of the victim and began pulling her pants down. After the victim yelled for help, Jones allegedly covered the victim’s mouth.

According to the victim, she faked a seizure and Jones stopped and fled the scene. The victim advised that Jones allegedly said, “You’re going to tell on me” while he was fleeing from the incident with her cellphone.

On May 30, 2023, Jones was arrested and booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center for Sexual Battery and Simple Battery.