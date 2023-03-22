All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 20, 2023, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a parent regarding an adult subject conversing with their child online by the way of social media, in what appeared to be an inappropriate manner. According to deputies, detectives took over the chat upon receiving the child’s device, which consisted of the subject stating his desire to perform inappropriate acts with the child, referring to them as “wifey.”

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the male subject allegedly made plans to pick the child up in Ferriday, La. to travel to Lafayette, La. with him, where the two would stay in a hotel room together for several days. Once the suspect arrived in Ferriday, La. around 2:30 PM, detectives made contact with the subject and identified him as 39-year-old John P. Swett of Columbia, La.

Swett was arrested and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.