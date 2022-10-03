(KLFY) – In a study that looked at the nightlife, arts, food, parks, and more in each state, Louisiana ranked in the top 10 for ‘the most fun states in America.’

The following information was found in a Wallethub study that compared 26 indicators, ranging from movie costs to casinos per capita, across all 50 states.

Top 10 most fun states in America:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Louisiana

The study ranked Arkansas, Rhode Island, Delaware, Mississippi, and West Virginia at the bottom of the list, as the least fun states in America.

The key indicators taken into account in this study included:

Entertainment and recreation (80 points) Attractions Variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation fitness centers, skiing facilities, golf courses, and country clubs Marinas, shoreline mileage, beach quality State fairs and events Restaurants Ideal weather

Nightlife (20 points) Nightlife options The average cost of beer and wine, and the time of last call Movie costs and performing arts theaters Casinos Music festivals



Of a perfect 100 points, first place California (#1) scored 63.60. In tenth place, Louisiana scored 44.53, and in last place, West Virginia scored 16.65, according to the study.

In the nightlife category, Louisiana came in at number two, while in the entertainment and recreation category, Louisiana ranked 14th.

The full ‘most fun states in America’ study can be found here.

In a related 2021 study, Wallethub listed two Louisiana cities within the top 50 ‘most fun cities in America.’

New Orleans made the list in second place, right behind Las Vegas, Nevada. In 49th place was Baton Rouge.

That full study can be found here.