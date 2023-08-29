WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Ouachita Parish postal worker was arrested, along with a Monroe man, after the postal worker allegedly delivered narcotics in a package.

On August 25, 2023, authorities located a package destined to arrive at an address within Monroe, La. According to officials, the package contained multiple pounds of marijuana.

On Monday, August 28, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a surveillance of the delivery of the package and observed 27-year-old Leonterrius D. Smith stop in front of 31-year-old Willie Woodard, who is a USPS Carrier. During the exchange, authorities saw Woodard allegedly give Smith the package.

Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop on Smith’s vehicle on US 80 at Downing Pines. During the traffic stop, authorities detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. Troopers went on to search the vehicle and located the package in the trunk of the vehicle and a Glock handgun under the driver’s seat.

Agents went on to make contact with Woodard and questioned him. During questioning, Woodard allegedly admitted that he drops off two boxes a month to Smith. According to the affidavit, agents observed Woodard prior to this incident and he did not deliver narcotics packages to numerous houses, which are vacant on his route.

Woodard and Smith were arrested. Smith was charged with Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Attempt and Conspiracy, and Woodard was charged with Attempt and Conspiracy.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.