BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana House of Representatives and Senate welcomed newly elected members to their ranks on Monday, Jan. 8. A swearing-in took place at 10 a.m. inside the Louisiana State Capitol.

According to a news release from the Louisiana Legislature, each chamber named a speaker, speaker pro-tempore, clerk, and sergeant at arms in organizational sessions.

The House of Representatives selected:

Speaker of the House: Phillip Devillier (R-Eunice)

Speaker Pro-Tempore: Mike Johnson (R-Pineville)

Clerk of the House: Michelle Fontenot

Sergeant at Arms: Jaubert Ambeau

“Let us not be content,” said DeVillier. “The people of Louisiana have waited long enough. With all the challenges our state faces, we are left with one choice — a choice to act and help our state and keep the fire in our hearts so we do not fall short. If we trust in the Lord’s timing, we can be successful. And when we are successful, Louisiana succeeds.”

The Senate chose:

President: Cameron Henry (R-Metairie)

President Pro Tempore: Regina Barrow (D-Baton Rouge)

Secretary of the Senate: Yolanda Dixon

Sergeant at Arms: Louis W. Carral

“It’s a new day when Senate President Pro Tempore Regina Barrow is quoting Gov. Jeff Landry,” said Henry. “To move the state forward, we’re all going to have to pull together. It won’t be easy, but the changes we need to make in Louisiana are not simple. Let’s get to work.”

According to the Louisiana Legislature, the first legislative session will convene Monday, March 11.

Before then, two special sessions are slated to be called in the new year. The first will start Monday, Jan. 15 to redraw congressional district maps. The second, beginning Monday, Feb. 19, will deal with crime.

