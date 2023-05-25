BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane season is days away, and Louisiana leaders are urging residents to prepare.

One critical aspect of such preparations is the review and assessment of roof insurance coverage.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon advised, “For most of us, our home is the largest single investment we will ever make. It is vital to be prepared and protected now, not after a disaster strikes. I encourage residents to include a review of their insurance coverage as part of their hurricane preparations.”

But what exactly should a homeowner look for as they review their insurance coverage?

The Louisiana Department of Insurance suggests:

Finding out what your deductibles are

Calculating how much you’d have to pay out-of-pocket in a total loss

Finding out if your policy includes replacement cost coverage

It’s important to understand that insurance coverage differs depending on your policy type. Officials said if your policy insures your home and personal property for its “actual cash value,” this means the wear and tear on your items will be figured into the amount your insurance company gives to you in the event that your property is damaged.

On the other hand, if your policy covers your home and personal property for its “replacement cost,” this means you’ll receive enough money to rebuild your home and make repairs with materials that are similar to the original, according to Donelon.

In both “actual cash value” and “replacement cost” policies, your insurance company will pay for damage to your home and belongings, but only up to the policy limit.

This hurricane season, why not take a proactive approach and have a brief conversation with an insurance expert? What you learn may lessen your anxiety, and even help you take steps that will save money.

Contact your insurance agent for a thorough understanding of your policy. Visit ldi.la.gov for further questions.