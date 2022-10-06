(KLFY) – Two people have been sentenced for their involvement in separate child pornography cases.

Raymond Fontenot Jr., 39, of Reeves, La. was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the production of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana, Fontenot pleaded guilty on Oct. 6.

Officers with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office searched the home of Fontenot on Nov. 9, 2021, where an Android tablet was found. On the tablet were videos of child pornography, including one from 2020 which showed the sexual abuse of a child while she was sleeping.

Fontenot admitted that he had created the video and had sexually exploited the victim, the press release said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen.

Michael Allen Smith, Jr., 33, a lawyer from Leesville, La., was also sentenced on Oct. 6. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release for the enticement of a minor, according to the press release.

Smith pleaded guilty on Feb. 17. The charge came as a result of an investigation into a complaint received in Jan. of 2020 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The press release said that the mother of a 15-year-old boy reported that while her son was visiting a relative in the Leesville area, he met and engaged in sexual conduct with Smith. The mother told law enforcement that she had seen a video of the sexual conduct on her son’s phone. The phone was turned over to law enforcement for further investigation.

After the victim was interviewed, agents determined that he had engaged in sexual acts with Smith, who recorded them on his phone.

The victim admitted that he met Smith on Grindr and initially told Smith that he was 21, however, he later told Smith that he was a minor. Smith then continued the sexual relationship knowing that he was a minor.

This case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Luke Walker and Earl M. Campbell.