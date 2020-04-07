Louisiana lawmakers urge Federal Bureau of Prisons to take immediate action at Oakdale

MADISONVILLE, La. – Three Louisiana lawmakers sent a letter to the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) urging that the agency take decisive action to address the COVID-19 outbreak at the federal correctional institution in Oakdale, La.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) seek answers to specific questions regarding the BOP’s plans to mitigate the spread of COVD-19 to inmates, officers and staffers.

“What goes on at this federal prison affects inmates, staff and the broader Oakdale community. We need answers about what happened in Oakdale and how the Bureau of Prisons is going to mitigate this outbreak,” said Kennedy.

“We must contain coronavirus wherever we find it. This is for the safety of the support staff, guards, law enforcement, their families and all others concerned in Oakdale. Our letter seeks more information on how the Bureau of Prisons is working to that end,” said Cassidy.

“We recognize these are challenging times for the Bureau of Prisons, but the situation at Oakdale FCI is unacceptable. The BOP must take decisive action to protect the health and safety of the staff, officers, prison population and surrounding community,” said Johnson. “I want to thank Senator Cassidy and Senator Kennedy for joining me in this effort. We look forward to the BOP’s prompt response.”

The signed letter can be viewed here.