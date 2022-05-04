BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lawmakers in Louisiana gathered Wednesday, May 4 to consider a bill that would criminalize abortion.

HB813 proposes, among other things, to change current laws so that the word “person” includes a human being from the moment of fertilization and that the term, “unborn child” becomes defined as an individual human being from fertilization until birth.

Capitol is jammed packed today. A lot of the folks down in this hallway are talking about Danny McCormick’s bill that would increase prosecution of abortion #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/6wnNvNpQSh — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2022

He plans to bring amendment that would allow the AG to go over a DA who chooses not to prosecute someone on this issue. The DAA President tells me that’s unconstitutional without a constitutional amendment pic.twitter.com/cAp7pW1Llk — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2022

The House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice convened Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to address multiple bills.

HB813 is fourth on the agenda, and lawmakers began to address it shortly after 1 p.m.

The bill is now being heard. He says the state has defied federal government by legalizing medical marijuana so it can “do it again to protect baby’s lives” — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 4, 2022

