Louisiana lawmakers react to President Trump’s impeachment

Congressman Clay Higgins, a republican representing the third congressional district, spoke on the house floor Wednesday in opposition to the articles of impeachment.

“We face this horror because of this map. This is what the Democrats fear. They fear the true will of we the people. They are deep establishment DC. They fear they call this republican map flyover country. They call us deplorables, they fear our faith. They fear our strength. They fear our unity. They fear our vote, and they fear our President.”

We also got reaction from other members of the Louisiana delegation.

Both US Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Ralph Abraham condemn the articles of impeachment.

Abraham: “Democrats’ extreme partisanship will set a dangerous precedent for this nation and, mark my words, this sinister attempt to remove a lawfully elected president will not go unnoticed.””

Cassidy: “Impeachment is sucking up all the time that could be used for positive things. We need to get back to the kitchen table issues that actually affect Louisiana families.”

