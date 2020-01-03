Louisiana lawmakers react to airstrike that killed Iranian General

Live Now
Louisiana

by: Deon Guillory

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Members of Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation are reacting to an airstrike that killed an Iranian General.

President Donald Trump ordered the drone attack that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Appearing on Fox News, Rep. Steve Scalise said, “President Trump took incredibly decisive action to take out the head of this major terrorist organization. RGC has been a a major terrorist organization. Soleimani himself responsible for the deaths of over 600 of our men and women in uniform. This guy’s been one of the major, most brutal terrorists in the world.”

Appearing on Fox Business, Sen. John Kennedy said, “The United States of America has demonstrated enormous restraint in the face of almost weekly, some would say daily, military provications by the Ayatollah and this day had to happen and the final point I will make, we need to be measured in our responses, but we can never forget this fact, witness invites the wolves.”

Sen. Kennedy added, “I think we have to take the President and the Secretary of State at their word. Let me say it again, this day was coming. Iran has been poking us and our allies in every way it possibly can and you know what, Iraq, it’s time for Iraq to pick sides. Iraq, there’s no way that the Iranians could have stormed our embassy without the cooperation of the Iraqis.”

Senator Kennedy said he expects Iran to retaliate. The Senate expects to be briefed about the drone strike next week.

