End of Special Session: Louisiana lawmakers pass bill on $250 ‘hazard pay’ for frontline workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana lawmakers have reached the final hours of a coronavirus response special session that must end Tuesday.

A unanimous House vote gave final passage to a bill using federal virus aid to provide $250 one-time “hazard pay” checks to thousands of front-line employees who stayed on their jobs in the early days of the outbreak.

The Senate voted 33-2 to shield K-12 schools and colleges from most civil lawsuits from students and teachers who contract COVID-19.

It requires another vote before it can reach Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk.

Still outstanding is a final deal on the $35 billion state operating budget for the new financial year beginning Wednesday.