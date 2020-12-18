Louisiana lawmakers OK fantasy sports betting regulations

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. Sports gambling giant DraftKings won’t give a former “Bachelor” contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating.Jade Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize, but some in the fantasy sports community were quick to allege she coordinated with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, to submit more than the maximum 150 entries. Roper-Tolbert was no longer listed as the winner Saturday. A DraftKings statement says the company decided to update the standings for several contests and did not elaborate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers agreed Wednesday to regulations governing fantasy sports betting in the 47 parishes that approved it two years ago, setting in motion the process for approving operators so the competitions for online cash prizes can begin.

The rules devised by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the attorney general’s gaming division won unanimous backing from the House and Senate committees that oversee gambling laws.

In fantasy sports, people create imaginary teams of real-life sports players and score points based on how those players perform in actual games. Websites such as DraftKings and FanDuel charge an entry fee and offer payouts to winners.

Voters in nearly three-quarters of Louisiana’s 64 parishes agreed in the November 2018 election to legalize fantasy sports betting. Lawmakers have since set the tax rates and the regulatory process governing the activity. The more detailed rules were set with Wednesday’s vote.

Among the many regulations, operators of fantasy sports contests have to be licensed by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Participants in the competitions have to be at least 21 years old. And the imaginary teams can’t involve participants in high school or youth sports events.

There are extensive audit and reporting requirements. Players will have to register to participate in the betting.

Though the games only will be permitted in parishes where voters authorized it, anybody will be able to log into the online sites if they travel to those parishes.