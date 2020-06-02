Louisiana lawmakers finish regular session without budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)- Louisiana lawmakers have wrapped up a shortened regular session interrupted by the pandemic and immediately started a 30-day special session.

The House and Senate gave business groups the changes they’ve sought to limit damages in car accident lawsuits in the final minutes of the regular session Monday. But it was unclear if Gov. John Bel Edwards would agree to the legislation.

Lawmakers also agreed to expand Louisiana’s medical marijuana program, to let voters decide whether to legalize sports betting and to shield businesses from most lawsuits related to coronavirus injuries.

But they punted completion of next year’s budget to the special session that began Monday evening.