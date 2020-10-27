Louisiana lawmakers congratulate SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett

(KLFY) Louisiana lawmakers took to social media to congratulate Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the next SCOTUS judge.

Barrett, a native of Metairie, Louisiana was sworn in Monday and Republican leaders in the state celebrated the historic moment.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to #SCOTUS is a victory for our founders,” Senator John Kennedy said in a tweet.

Americans are welcoming Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a #SCOTUS justice who will serve the entire nation by upholding our Constitution.



Full statement: — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 27, 2020

In an official statement, Senator Kennedy said, “Tonight, the Senate was both faithful to our Constitutional duty and to the mandate Americans sent us here to fulfill. I’m proud to have voted to appoint a Louisianian and judge who will interpret the law as written instead of inventing policy from whole cloth.”

“It’s a privilege to vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Supreme Court Justice. She is going to do a great job,” Senator Bill Cassidy tweeted moments before he cast his vote for Barrett.

— Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) October 26, 2020

“I’m very proud and excited to see Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the United States Supreme Court,” said House Republican Whip Steve Scalise in an statement to the media.

🚨🚨🚨 Amy Coney Barrett is now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.



Great day for America!



She's one of the the most impressive jurists I've seen—and she's sure to make decisions as they should be made: based on the Constitution, not a political agenda. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 27, 2020

“Despite disgraceful attacks on her faith, Judge Barrett had one of the most impressive confirmation hearings I’ve ever seen and it is an honor to have a New Orleans native on the highest court in the land. This confirmation marks another significant achievement for President Trump, who has repeatedly delivered on his promise to appoint conservative judges who will interpret laws according to the Constitution as it is written, rather than judges who carry out their personal agendas.”

Barrett will fill the seat left behind by Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September.