(KLFY) — State lawmakers are trying to override a governor veto regarding vaccine requirements in schools. The bill, HB399, would have required schools to give students and parents information about vaccine exemptions.

The bill’s author, State Representative for District 88 Kathy Edmonston, says she’s worked in the Louisiana school system for over 20 years and most people don’t know students are not legally required to take most vaccines. She says this bill would have changed that.

“Schools can’t mandate vaccines. Legally they don’t have that option, but when they leave out the exemption information that we have in our statute, it then kind of becomes a mandate because there’s no way to get out of it,” Rep. Edmonston said.

Edmonston says her proposal wouldn’t change any current laws, but would let students and parents know there is an exemption policy for vaccines.

“All our bill said was when you send out information about vaccines to schools, you also send out part of the law that talks about the exemption. Strictly transparent, that’s all we wanted,” she added. “We want to be transparent with our parents. We want our school staff to understand what the law already says. It’s been in place for well over 10 years.”

Representative Edmonston says the conversation was sparked when Governor John Bel Edwards attempted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required vaccines. Edmonston says there was so much outcry over the issue, the governor backed off.

Rep. Edmonston now wants to know why Governor Edwards vetoed the bill.

“He had said himself Louisiana has a liberal exemption policy, but with this veto, he’s saying that he doesn’t want parents to know about the liberal exemption policy. So that’s the second question we would have for the governor,” she said.

She adds the proposal would have eliminated the confusion and made it standard policy to provide vaccine exemption information to parents and students.

“We want parents to know what their rights are under the law. We can’t figure out why Governor Edwards does not want parents to know about their rights,” the representative added.

Edmonston says they are hoping to go into a veto override session, override the governor’s veto, and make HB399 law. The override session would take place mid-July.

In the session, Governor Edwards would discuss not only HB 399 but every bill he has vetoed this executive session.