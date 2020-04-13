Louisiana lawmaker wants state to reopen on May 1; says economy cannot sustain extension

A Louisiana lawmaker wants the stay-at-home order to be lifted at the end of the month and for businesses to start reopening as much as possible because “our economy cannot sustain an extension of this order.”

According to WDSU, State Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, said in a statement Monday that Louisiana cannot “continue with these drastic measures as unemployment soars and countless small businesses close their doors permanently.”

Wright, who represents House District 77 in St. Tammany Parish, said the stay-at-home order should not extend past April 30. He also commends Gov. John Bel Edwards and health care workers for their work in the COVID-19 crisis.

Wright said Louisiana’s tourism and oil and gas industries have been “wiped out.” He said the state will face an economic abyss for the next few years, adding that Louisiana should “put our faith in our people and give them a fighting chance to recover.”

“At this point, those who are most vulnerable are aware of their risk factors and can make their own choices,” Wright said.

Wright said Louisiana can continue social distancing measures and reopen businesses.

Edwards said during a briefing last week that he plans to look at data with other officials to determine how the state will handle lifting any COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor is also planning on keeping schools closed for the rest of the school year. That’s as day cares across Louisiana remain closed, as well.

“The virus is in control of the timeline going forward,” Edwards said.

Edwards said any measures that are lifted will depend on CDC guidance and testing capacity in Louisiana.