BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Legislature tackled this issue during the most recent legislative session. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill authored by State Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, strengthening penalties for fentanyl dealing on Wednesday, June 21.

Stefanski gave his thoughts about the fentanyl crisis earlier this year, saying, “The fentanyl crisis Louisiana is fighting knows no zip code, it knows no social class, gender or age. This toxic poison is stealing the lives of thousands of innocent Louisianans. It’s time that the consequences for creating and distributing fentanyl match the violent damage it causes.”

The law states that those convicted of fentanyl-related crimes could face more time in prison. If a person is convicted of fentanyl-related crimes involving 250 grams or more, then they could be sentenced to life in prison with at least 25 years served without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

