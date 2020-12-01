Louisiana law enforcement agencies make multiple arrests involving internet crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that his Cyber Crime Unit has made several arrests in the state concerning internet crimes against children.

The following men were arrested on the following charges, according to a release from Landry’s office:

20-year-old Jared Wilkinson of Jackson was charged with 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Wilkinson was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail after a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department led to his arrest.

40-year-old Pedro Moreno of Denham Springs was charged with seven counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. His arrest came after the implementation of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Moreno was first booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive, then booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.

40-year-old Mostafa Rasheed of Baton Rouge was arrested on 13 accounts of possession of child pornography involving children under the age of 13, as well as four counts of sexual abuse involving an animal. A joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and New Iberia Police Department led to Rasheed’s arrest. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

53-year-old Gregory Pratt of West Monroe was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13. He was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

61-year-old Charles Howell IV of Terrytown faces one charge of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center following his arrest, which resulted from a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

