The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says Shawntel Heck contacted a deputed saying she was tired of running and wanted to turn herself in. She is being held without bond in Santa Rosa on Louisiana charges. Jail records show she was booked Friday night just before 9 pm.

