Louisiana judge accused of ethical misconduct suspended

Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana suspended a judge who’s accused of being involved in a romantic relationship with a young woman who had criminal cases pending in his court.

Shreveport City Court Judge Lee Irvin, 64, was suspended indefinitely with pay in an order from the Louisiana Supreme Court filed last week, news outlets reported.

A retired judge was brought back this week to help with city’s court docket.

Irvin’s ex-girlfriend, a longtime city government employee who had a key to his house, shot herself in November 2019 after finding the judge in bed with the woman, KTBS-TV reported.

The ex-girlfriend was seriously wounded but survived.

News reports by KTBS-TV and a self-report from Irvin were used to open the investigation by the state Judiciary Commission, according to court documents. The commission investigates matters of possible ethical misconduct by judges.

Shreveport police are conducting a public-integrity investigation to determine whether the young woman or any other defendants received preferential treatment, and whether the docket was manipulated to get cases into Irvin’s court, KTBS-TV reported.

