Louisiana joins lawsuit against Biden administration over COVID vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — La. Attorney General Jeff Landry announced this morning that Louisiana will be joining a multi-state lawsuit against U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration over the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Landry said Louisiana is joining Mississippi and Indiana, so far, in challenging Biden’s mandate.

“As the chief legal officer of Louisiana, I am taking action to prevent the government from forcing Louisiana citizens to inject something into their bodies,” said Landry in a press release. “I have already defeated the Biden administration in court over issues of illegal immigration and domestic energy; and now, I am working to win this lawsuit on the issue of personal liberty.”

Landry asserted that medical decisions should be made between patients and doctors, not mandated by the government. Additionally, Landry said Biden’s policy will have drastic consequences for Louisiana, including the loss of billions of dollars.

Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

First previewed by President Joe Biden in September, the requirements will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations will force the companies to require that unvaccinated workers test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week and wear a mask while in the workplace.

OSHA left open the possibility of expanding the requirement to smaller businesses. It asked for public comment on whether employers with fewer than 100 employees could handle vaccination or testing programs.

Tougher rules will apply to another 17 million people working in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid. Those workers will not have an option for testing — they will need to be vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.