Louisiana joins 18 states in asking Congress to investigate China’s role in pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined a group of 18-state AG’s that are calling on Congress to investigate the role of the People’s Republic of China in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landry and 17 of his colleagues sent a letter Friday to the leadership of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plus other House and Senate leaders asking for a Congressional investigation.

Read the letter

“More than 30,000 Louisianans have contracted the Coronavirus, and over 2,000 have lost their lives,” Landry said.

“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” wrote General Landry and his colleagues.

They are asking for Congressional Hearings to help better understand the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the communist Chinese government to deceive the international community.