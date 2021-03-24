Louisiana joins 13-state lawsuit against Biden on oil and gas concerns

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: (L-R) Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speak during a press conference to discuss the impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. They announced a letter written to the U.S. Senate in which 21 Republican state Attorneys General outline what they believe to be the legal flaws in the impeachment case against U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — La. Attorney General Jeff Landry announced today that Louisiana will be joining 12 other states in suing the Pres. Joe Biden administration over oil and gas concerns.

“By executive fiat, Joe Biden and his administration have single-handedly driven the price of energy up – costing the American people where it hurts most, in their pocketbooks,” said Landry in a press release. “Biden’s executive orders abandon middle-class jobs at a time when America needs them most and put our energy security in the hands of foreign countries, many of whom despise America’s greatness.”

In addition to Louisiana – the following states joined in the lawsuit filed this morning in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

In January, Biden solidified a moratorium on new development of oil and gas fields on federal lands. Executive Order 14008 halted all oil and gas leasing operations, days after the Biden Interior Department took similar steps against activities on existing leases. Landry called the move “an aggressive, reckless abuse of presidential power that threatens American families’ livelihoods and our national interests.”

The lawsuit states, “The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and Mineral Leasing Act set out specific statutory duties requiring executive agencies to further the expeditious and safe development of the abundant energy. In compliance with those statutes, the Department of the Interior has for decades issued leases for the development of oil and natural gas on public lands and offshore waters.”

A copy of the lawsuit may be found at http://agjefflandry.com/Article/10878.