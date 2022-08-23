Lake Charles, La. (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has contracted with a company to provide electronic mail services to all inmates.

According to Public Information Spokesperson Kayla Vincent, the changes being made will streamline operations, improve communications, ensure safety and well-being of inmates and staff and provide a quick and efficient way for inmates to receive letters and photographs electronically.

Starting September 1, all inmate mail should be addressed to:

Smart Communications / Calcasieu Correctional Center OR Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison

Inmate Name / Inmate ID#

P.O. Box 9169

Seminole, FL 33775-9169

Vincent said the mail will be processed and scanned into the system and then delivered to the inmates on a password-protected kiosk.

Any mail received at the CCC after September 15, will be returned to the sender, she said.

Friends and family members are encouraged to subscribe to MailGuard tracker at https://www.mailguardtracker.com/; you will be able to create a free account and view delivery status, receive notifications on rejected mail, and download copies of mail that has been received and processed. Upon the release of an inmate, they will be able to log in to their account at https://www.smartinmate.com/ and download their messages and photographs.

Legal mail, court documents, bank statements, and publications will continue to be sent to the Calcasieu Correctional Center directly at P.O. Box 2017 Lake Charles, LA 70602.