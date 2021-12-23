Louisiana is the #4 state where overdose deaths increased the most during COVID-19

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Several U.S. senators are questioning the Food and Drug Administration’s work with a consulting firm that helped businesses sell prescription painkillers during the nation’s overdose crisis. Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, among others, have asked the FDA about potential conflicts of interest in its work with McKinsey and Co. The senators sent a letter Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 to the FDA noting that the agency paid McKinsey more than $140 million after hiring it several times starting in 2008. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, file)

(Stacker) — The coronavirus has caused increased stress and isolation for many people. Some have turned to substance abuse or increased the quantity and frequency of drug use during the coronavirus restrictions. Others turned to new drugs if their preferred drug became more difficult to access.

More drug users were using alone due to social distancing measures, which increases the risk of overdose death since there isn’t someone to administer first aid and call for help. With in-person socializing and community-based programs temporarily closed, there were fewer in-person recovery resources available.

Zinnia Health analyzed provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics on drug overdose deaths across the United States. Zinnia Health compared data collected between March 2020 and March 2021 to data from March 2019 to March 2020 to understand how drug overdose deaths changed in every state during the coronavirus. When available, the types of drugs that caused overdose deaths are included in information for each state.

Louisiana by the numbers

Drug overdose deaths (March 2020–March 2021): 2,168 (+56.2% change from March 2019–2020)

Louisiana has some of the country’s harshest drug sentences, with up to 30 years in prison and $600,000 in fines for possession of Schedule 1 narcotics. The Louisiana Department of Health has treatment programs for withdrawal management, residential care for those with mental disorders as well as substance abuse, and opioid-specific treatment programs.

In total, drug overdose deaths in the United States rose by around 30%, totaling an estimated 96,779 people between March 2020 and March 2021. While there is national guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regarding overdose prevention, each state has its own programs and strategies to combat drug abuse and substance abuse.

States where overdose deaths decreased the most

South Dakota: 77 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (-16.3% change from March 2019–2020) New Hampshire: 378 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (-3.3% change from March 2019–2020) New Jersey: 2,829 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (-1.9% change from March 2019–2020)

States where overdose deaths increased the most

Vermont: 211 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (+85.1% change from March 2019–2020) West Virginia: 1,443 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (+60.3% change from March 2019–2020) Kentucky: 2,269 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (+56.8% change from March 2019–2020)

