NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For many, operating a vehicle is crucial for getting from one place to another. Some drive cars, vans, or trucks while others drive motorcycles to get where they need to go. Although there is a risk of getting into an accident in any vehicle, there is a higher chance that the accident will be deadly for motorcycle riders.

According to Quote Wizard, in 2020 there were 78 motorcycle fatalities in Louisiana, making it the fifth deadliest state for motorcyclists. Reports show that southern states like Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Florida are more dangerous because of the climate. Data from Quote Wizard says that motorcyclists in these states are almost four times more likely to be killed in an accident than in states like New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Massachusetts.

Click here to see the list of motorcycle fatalities in each state.

In addition, another key finding from Quote Wizard was that helmets are being worn less nationwide. In Louisiana, 70 percent of motorcyclists report that they wear a helmet while riding. Reports show that helmets can save your life. Quote Wizard also reported that wearing a DOT-approved helmet reduces the risk of head injury by 69% and the risk of death by 42%.