SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New CDC data reveals Louisiana made the list of top seven U.S. states with high flu activity in November.

LSU Health Shreveport Assistant Professor Dr. Ammar Husan said he is seeing this first-hand in his own clinic.

“About I’d say about two thirds of my patients that I’m seeing are coming in with upper respiratory symptoms,” shared Dr. Husan. “So we’re swabbing people for the flu, we’re swabbing them for covid, and we’re also testing them for RSV as well.”

The doctor said in order to avoid sickness, he advises keeping your hands away from your face, washing your hands often, avoiding people with flu-like symptoms, and wearing a mask.

