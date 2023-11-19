LOUISIANA (KLFY)– A Pineville wife and husband can now add another unifying stride to their memory book after crossing the commencement stage together, just two months after introducing their “miracle baby” to the world.

Shunte and Korey Harrison graduated Saturday from Southern New Hampshire University. Shunte Harrison earned her Associate of Science degree in criminal justice, and Korey Harrison earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration.

The Louisiana couple prevailed through some trying challenges while getting their degrees including natural disasters, illness and deaths in the family and infertility difficulties.

It was all worth it when the couple got to celebrate the birth of their first child, Kyler, on the same day Shunte Harrison became an official college graduate.

“It was two blessings in one,” Shunte Harrison said in interview with SNHU.

After her and her husband went through an IVF treatment, Shunte Harrison became a mom on her conferral date, Sept. 1. The couple dedicates their academic achievements to their son.

“He’s a blessing and he brought blessings with him,” the new mom said. “I want him to be very proud and know that his parents did this for him.”

Shunte Harrison is a first-generation college graduate who said this accomplishment puts a stop to a generational curse. She intends to use her degree to help prevent underprivileged youth from getting incarcerated.

Seeing his wife work towards her degree motivated Korey Harrison to enroll back into school. He started his degree pursuit in 2005 but took a step back from college because of some personal issues and distractions.

“Just seeing how smooth it was for her inspired me to jump on in,” the new dad said.

This Louisiana couple has been each other’s rock since day one of this college journey, and now they can continue to support each other as new parents.

“You’re like superwoman,” Korey Harrison said, with tears, to his wife in the interview. “I can’t imagine doing this without you.”

