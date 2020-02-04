Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana husband and wife arrested in investigation into sexual misconduct involving juveniles

Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jody Mullins (RPSO)

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY)- A husband and wife are facing criminal charges following an investigation into sexual misconduct involving a juvenile victims.

In October, 2019, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office began its investigation in the Poland area.

Witnesses identified Jody Mullins, 44, of Poland, as a suspect. 

The detectives’ investigation included interviews of the victims at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center and with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services.

Authorities continued their investigation and discovered evidence alleging Jody’s wife, Evelyn Mullins, 61, allegedly committed “cruelty based crimes” on the victims.

Evelyn Mullins (RPSO)

On January 29, warrants were issued for both suspects.

Jody was released after posting a $50,000 bond. He faces one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Evelyn was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond. She faces three counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories