All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Auburn Avenue on January 29, 2023, around 10:19 AM, in reference to a suspect trespassing. Police were informed that the suspect allegedly was in the homeowner’s backyard without their permission, stealing a wheelbarrow.

According to officers, they located the suspect and identified him as 62-year-old Rickey A. Evans.

Evans was then arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Theft, Resisting an Officer, and Criminal Trespass.