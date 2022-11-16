HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tangipahoa Parish high school bus driver was arrested on child pornography charges.

Rufus Addison, 62, of Loranger, was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Tuesday, November 15.

Addison was accused of being “inappropriately involved with a high school student,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Loranger man was a contracted bus driver for Saint Thomas Aquinas High School.

The high school sent this message to parents of students before Addison was arrested:

Dear Parents, This email is to inform you that yesterday we were made aware of a potential violation of the Code of Ethics by a contract employee. Please know this matter was referred to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and is being handled in accordance with local and state laws. The individual in question is no longer affiliated with St. Thomas Aquinas and any information regarding this matter will be issued by a TPSO representative.

The investigation commenced after the principal of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School alerted the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division about a recent discovery.

“They discovered Addison had been communicating inappropriately with a female student,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Addison remains behind bars on the charges listed below:

1 count Pornography Involving Juveniles

1 count Indecent Behavior

1 count Computer-aided Solicitation of a Juvenile

There is no word on whether bond has been set for Rufus Addison.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.