Louisiana High School assistant football coach accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

A 20-year-old local football coach was arrested over the weekend and bonded out of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Taylor Wilson was an assistant football coach for the Central High School Wildcats when allegations surfaced that Wilson sent two students “inappropriate messages through the cell phone application, “SnapChat.”

The affidavit states that the two students in this case are 16-years-old.

An investigation included questioning the two victims, school administration and Taylor Wilson.

The two 16-year-old students said that the football coach asked them to send nude pictures and both declined to do so on multiple occasions.

According to the affidavit, Wilson “admitted, he asked Victim One to send him nude pictures on December 3, and asked Victim Two to send nude photos on December 4.”

Wilson was then arrested and faces two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

