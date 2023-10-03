SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Nashville company has acquired the rights to release live recordings from a historic Shreveport radio show that featured musicians in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s.

Music superstars such as Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, George Jones, Jim Reeves, and Johnny Cash garnered nationwide attention during their appearances on the Louisiana Hayride.

“We are thrilled to partner with this iconic brand and catalog,” said Bob Frank, the Bob Frank Distribution Founder and CEO.

Frank said the company looks forward to bringing out physical and digital releases from country music legends that appeared on the weekly country music radio program from Shreveport.

Seventy-five years ago, the Louisiana Hayride began replicating the success of other radio shows, such as the Grand Ole Opry and the Ozark Mountain Jubilee. The first show aired on Apr. 3, 1948, and the ambitious stage show took its time working out the kinks associated with programming.

Then Hank Williams showed up, and the skinny guy from Alabama made a quick name for himself. Hank Williams, Jr. was born in Shreveport.

At the time, KWKW radio had a massive coverage area that was heard in 38 states. Louisiana Hayride was also showcased worldwide, from Japan to Ireland on Armed Forces Radio and Hank Williams was among the first to find his way to music stardom in Shreveport.

Global Media Archives owns the historic recordings of the show, and many recordings are kept at the Library of Congress.

The Louisiana Hayride Icon Series will be released on Black Friday. Physical copies of the series will be released sometime in 2024.

