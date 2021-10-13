Louisiana Guard Tiger Brigade returns home from nearly year-long deployment

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team return home from a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East, New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Nearly 2,000 Louisiana National Guard (LANG) Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team have returned home after an almost year-long deployment.

The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. Operating in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria, the brigade worked with multiple coalition forces. Additionally, they provided first aid training to the Syrian Democratic Force’s Critical Petroleum Infrastructure Guard Academy.   

  • Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team return home from a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East, New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)
  • Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team return home from a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 6, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thea James)
  • A child welcomes home Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team after a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East, Lafayette, Louisiana, Oct. 6, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Denis Ricou)
  • Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team return home from a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East, New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
  • Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team return home from a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 9, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
  • Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team return home from a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East, New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar