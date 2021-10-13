Louisiana Guard Tiger Brigade returns home from nearly year-long deployment

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team return home from a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East, New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Nearly 2,000 Louisiana National Guard (LANG) Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team have returned home after an almost year-long deployment.

The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. Operating in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria, the brigade worked with multiple coalition forces. Additionally, they provided first aid training to the Syrian Democratic Force’s Critical Petroleum Infrastructure Guard Academy.