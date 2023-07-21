BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University has banned a grad student from teaching as of Thursday, July 20, after he reportedly left a tirade against a state lawmaker in a voicemail shared online.

State Senator Mike Fesi (R-Houma) shared an explicit voicemail left after the Louisiana Legislature overturned Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. It was the only veto overturned in the one-day special session.

Marcus Venable is a grad student who was teaching some classes in the sociology department. His special research interests are listed as criminology, sexual assault, sex offender recidivism and sex offender registries.

Fesi reportedly sent the recording to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Louisiana State Police said they are, “aware of the voicemail, and we are currently investigating the complaint. It is active and ongoing.”

A transcript of the message was as follows:

“I just wanted to say congratulations to our state senator, Big Mike Fesi. And that f***ing moron voted to make things worse for people who are already suffering. You fat f***ing piece of s***. You did not produce any god****ed evidence to support the claims you made about people being harmed by transgender care, yet we’ve had tons of empirical evidence telling us there’s an increased suicide risk when people don’t get this care. So you, you big fat-headed motherf***er, I can’t wait to read your name in the f***ing obituary. I will make a god**** martini made from the tears of butthurt conservatives when we put your f***ing a** in the ground, you fat f***ing useless piece of s***. F*** you. I hope you have a terrible day. Go f*** yourself.”

A statement from LSU reads:

“As a university, we foster open and respectful dialogue. Like everyone, graduate students with teaching assignments have the right to express their opinions, but this profanity-filled, threatening call crossed the line. This does not exhibit the character we expect of someone given the privilege of teaching as part of their graduate assistantship. The student will be allowed to continue their studies but will not be extended the opportunity to teach in the future.”