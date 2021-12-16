Louisiana governor supports 2nd minority US House district

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at his end-of-the-year press conference on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The Democratic governor talked about redistricting, the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery from Hurricane Ida, among other issues. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday he backs the creation of a second majority-minority U.S. House district among Louisiana’s six congressional districts, his first detailed comments about what maps he’d like to see lawmakers draw in next year’s redistricting session.

The Democratic governor noted that one-third of Louisiana’s more than 4.6 million residents are Black. He said it would be fair to ensure one-third of the U.S. House districts reflect that.

“Obviously, if you want to talk about fairness and making sure that the maps reflect the reality, what the situation is on the ground, that should certainly be our goal, and I’m hopeful that we’re going to be able to get there,” Edwards said in response to a question at a wide-ranging, end-of-year news conference.

The governor didn’t say if he would veto a map that doesn’t add a second majority-Black district, and it’s questionable if lawmakers in the majority-Republican Legislature would agree to create one at the expense of a safe GOP district. The drawing of such a district, if it were approved, would almost certainly force the ouster of a Republican incumbent in Congress.