BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor-elect Jeff Landry revealed Wednesday who will be leading the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Louisiana Department of Natural Resources and Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Landry tabbed Jacques Thibodeaux to be the director of the GOHSEP, Tyler Gray to be the secretary of DNR and Susana Schowen as the director of the LWC. Neal Fudge will be the deputy director of GOHSEP.

“Today, I am proud to appoint such well-qualified, committed, and knowledgeable people to head GOHSEP, DNR, and LWC. I look forward to the great work they will do for folks across Louisiana,” said Landry.

Thibodeaux served in the U.S. Army-Louisiana National Guard for 31 years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be Director of GOHSEP. I would like to thank Governor-elect Landry for the appointment. I feel like I’m going back home. I have 40 years in emergency management, all in Louisiana and affiliated with GOHSEP, and this appointment brings me back home,” said Thibodeaux.

Gray earned his MBA from LSU. “I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Louisiana as the Secretary of Natural Resources. It is an honor to bring my experience, energy, and passion to this crucial role. I am excited about the prospect of modernizing the agency to enhance its effectiveness, efficiency, and responsiveness to the evolving needs of our state and its valuable natural resources. We are currently experiencing an unprecedented time of political alignment from Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. I eagerly anticipate serving under the leadership of Governor-elect Landry and contributing to the improvement of our state, aiming for unparalleled success during his administration,” said Gray.

The incoming director of LWC has worked at Louisiana Economic Development.

“Louisiana’s workforce systems can be difficult to navigate for our people and our employers. Simplifying these systems, and integrating them with education and the delivery of social services will be my highest priority. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Schowen.

The soon-to-be deputy director of GOHSEP hails from St. Francisville. Landry said he “is currently GOHSEP’s Assistant Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Interoperability and the Assistant Deputy Director for Emergency Management, responsible for cyber security, geographical information systems, Louisiana Wireless Information Network (LWIN), school safety, intelligence and information sharing, critical infrastructure and key resources, planning, training, exercises and operations.”

Latest posts