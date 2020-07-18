Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards orders flags at half-staff in honor of civil rights icon John Lewis

(KLFY) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has ordered that all flags in Louisiana be lowered to half-staff in honor of Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis who died Friday.

Edwards ordered that flags be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff through sunset Monday, according to a Saturday news release from the governor.

“Congressman Lewis is an icon of the American Civil Rights Movement and dedicated his life to protecting human rights, securing civil liberties, and building what he called “The Beloved Community” in America.” Edwards said.

“Please join the First Lady of LA (Donna Edwards) and me in praying for Congressman Lewis’ family and all who have been touched by his tremendous fight for justice and equality for all of humanity.”

Flags will be at half-staff at the State Capitol Building, on flag displays at public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state, Edwards said.

Earlier on Saturday, flags at the White House and U.S. Capitol were lowered to half staff.

Lewis, who served in Congress for over 30 years, had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

He was 80 years old.