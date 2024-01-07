BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Jeff Landry was inaugurated as the 57th Governor of Louisiana. The ceremony took place a day early due to weather concerns, but that didn’t stop the new governor from sending his message home.

“The people of Louisiana deserve a government as great as they are,” said Landry. “So to the Legislature, I ask you to help me help you and together, we help them, for failure isn’t an option anymore.”

Landry’s inaugural address started off with a warm welcome and highlighting the beauty and hospitality that Louisiana is known for. While being watched by hundreds of Louisianans, the state congressional delegation, and even Donald Trump Jr. — Landry found his footing in his core messaging.

“Our people see a government that reflects their values,” Landry said. “They demand that our children be afforded an education that really reflects those wholesome principles, not an indoctrination behind their mother’s back.”

Landry, who largely campaigned on fighting crime, recognized two people in his speech who had lost loved ones to violent crime.

“I mince no words about the consequences I feel are wholly appropriate for those who commit violent crime in our state,” Landry said.

It marks a new, more conservative era for Louisiana state government.

“It is fitting and appropriate that we stand today before this Capitol having the sun set on a past where a new Louisiana will dawn,” Landry said.

Due to the ceremony having to be moved up a day due to a weather threat, Landry won’t officially assume power until noon on Jan. 8.

Landry served as the Attorney General for eight years before winning the gubernatorial election in October 2023 against 14 other candidates. Before serving as Attorney General, Landry was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013.

Landry is a Republican from St. Martinville, Louisiana. While still in high school, Landry joined the Louisiana Army National Guard and served for 11 years, according to his campaign website. Landry became a Desert Storm veteran and earned the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, a National Defense Ribbon, and the Louisiana War Cross.