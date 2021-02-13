Louisiana GOP releases statement on Cassidy’s vote to convict Trump; unanimously votes to censure

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Today, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) voted in favor of convicting former President Donald J. Trump on the article of impeachment presented against him.

After the Senate vote, the Louisiana GOP released the following statement:

“Senator Bill Cassidy’s vote is extremely disappointing. First, as I have said repeatedly this impeachment was clearly unconstitutional. Second, he has fallen into the trap laid by Democrats to have Republicans attack Republicans.”

We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the vote today by Sen. Cassidy to convict former President Trump. Fortunately, clearer heads prevailed and President Trump has been acquitted of the impeachment charge filed against him. — Republican Party of Louisiana (@LAGOP) February 13, 2021

A total of 57 senators ended up voting to convict Trump of inciting the insurrection that took place at the US Capitol on January 6, including seven Republicans.

They are: Sens. Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey.

Cassidy released a short statement of his own on his vote to convict

Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty. pic.twitter.com/ute0xPc4BH — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) February 13, 2021

The Louisiana GOP saluted Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) for his vote to acquit Trump saying “Senator Kennedy has clearly made the right decision once again.”