BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After multiple skimming devices were found at retail locations in Louisiana, the Department of Children and Family Services is telling all EBT cardholders to change their PIN immediately.

According to DCFS, there have been no reports of cardholders’ benefits being stolen. Officials said local and federal authorities are investigating.

DCFS recommends that EBT cardholders to change their PIN, monitor card activity and be cautious when using cards. According a webpage, suspicious activity can be reported to the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-111.

Click here for more information on EBT card security and how to protect benefits.

