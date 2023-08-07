BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A statewide burn ban has been issued by the Louisiana Fire Marshals after extremely high summer temperatures.

According to the fire marshals, the burn ban is in effect because of “extremely dry conditions.” Fire Marshal Dan Wallis and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued a cease-and-desist order for private burning. The ban goes into effect 5 p.m. Monday.

Private burning may be allowed with the permission of the local fire department or government. According to fire marshals, barbeque grills and fire pits are allowed and are not effected by the burn ban.

A violation of the ban could result in criminal or civil penalties.