(KLFY) – The third season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on Sunday, Sept. 25, and will feature a filmmaker and actor from Louisiana.

Born in New Orleans, Mark Duplass will try his hand at spinning the wheel tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Duplass is best known for Safety Not Guaranteed (2012), Creep (2014), and Your Sister’s Sister (2011), according to IMDB. Nominated for several awards, including an Emmy award for best outstanding documentary or nonfiction series (Wild Wild Country), his most recent work came as the producer for HBO’s Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Duplass will spin the wheel alongside Amanda Seales and Snoop Dogg, as they play for their favorite charities.

You can watch Duplass spin the wheel and solve the puzzles tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on ABC.