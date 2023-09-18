All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man was arrested and accused of molesting his 9-year-old child, authorities said.

Charles Richard Soden, 66, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with Aggravated Crime Against Nature.

On Aug. 26, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a sex offense that occurred within the parish. Deputies were advised that a 9-year-old child was allegedly sexually abused by their father.

According to court documents, deputies learned that the victim’s father allegedly placed his genital area on the victim and sexually assaulted the victim. Deputies also learned that the most recent assault occurred on Aug. 24 or 25.

On Aug. 28, the victim was interviewed by officials and confirmed that they were allegedly sexually assaulted by their father. The victim said that the sexual assaults occurred at their residence and it happened so much that the victim wanted to run away from home, authorities said.

Bond details were not released.