Louisiana fatal fires spike in early 2021; what you can do ahead of winter freeze

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A spike in fatal fires across Louisiana is causing the State Fire Marshal to sound the alarm. Ten fires have killed 11 people this year. Two of the fires and deaths were inside Lafayette this past week.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning is calling all citizens to increase safety awareness and precautions around their homes ahead of this weekend’s freeze. He fears if we don’t, more deaths will follow.

“I’m very concerned that we could reach 20 or 25 fire deaths before February leaves us. That is a bad number to have to go through the whole year knowing our average is about 77,” Browning said.

Just six weeks into the year, and there have already been 10 deadly fires in Louisiana, 11 lives lost. Browning said every instance was an accident.

“It has been,” Browning affirmed. “And we’re really concerned about the winter coming. What they’re predicting Sunday through Tuesday is not good. Not good at all.”

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office, cold snaps increase the likelihood of the common culprits behind accidental fires. Browning’s advice is to make sure your main heating has a clean filter to prevent dust from catching fire. If you use a space heater, keep it away from fabrics and always plug it directly into the wall. Extension cords can overheat the outlet. Electrical problems and discarded cigarettes inside were linked to Lafayette’s latest fatal fires.

“We’ve had two fatalities in the city of Lafayette within the past 72 hours, so it’s been pretty difficult,” Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan admitted in Feb. 9 Lafayette city council meeting.

Only one fatal fire was recorded in the city of Lafayette in all of 2020 with a total of three parish-wide.

“It all brings you to working smoke alarms in your home,” Browning emphasized. “In the absence of a working smoke alarm to give you that early warning, you’ve got less than a 35% percent chance of waking up to a fire, and that’s devastating. That’s deadly.”

Browning said a majority of fatal fires occur in homes without working smoke alarms. That’s why he’s giving a call to action against the common culprits to keep citizens and fire firefighters safe.

He said, “If they take to action, and they do take to action, it prevents fires, and it prevents deaths. I believe it works.”

You can request a free smoke alarm through Operation Save a Life with this link.