BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPRPOUD) — Parents will now be able to be aware of possible child support obligations with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services debuting its Child Support Estimator.

The tool lets parents enter financial details and get back an estimated child support amount. The tool can deliver guidance but it is not meant to be used instead of expert legal advice, according to Louisiana DCFS.

“The estimator gives parents a powerful tool to develop and manage their family’s financial security,” said DCFS Secretary Terri Porche Ricks in a news release. “It underscores our department’s commitment to nurturing co-parenting, facilitating growth via education and cultivating families’ financial security. This new online feature showcases the dedication of our team, as it supports growth, resilience and a brighter future for Louisiana’s children and families.”

According to the Louisiana DCFS, the estimator will help parents be more aware of financial information. The online tool highlights the importance of legal guidance and helps families understand Louisiana Child Support Guidelines.

Parents wanting to learn more about the Child Support Estimator can click here.