Louisiana eviction moratorium set to expire Monday, supporters call for additional help

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In just a few days Louisiana’s temporary eviction moratorium expires, putting thousands of residents at risk of losing their homes.

As many brace for a pending housing crisis, housing advocates are calling on relief measures to protect renters from devastation.

In March, Governor John Bel Edwards issued the freeze on eviction.

It ends Monday June 15th. Maxwell Ciardullo, spokesman for the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center says courts will then be allowed to resume eviction hearings and decide whether to evict a tenant.

“You are going to see lines you are going to see people with disabilities who are fearful of coming to a public space like this that have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to COIVD-19. You are going to see people evicted illegally because our courts our leaders are not taking the steps that they need to ensure that they are in compliance with the Federal CARES Act,”

Ciardullo said.